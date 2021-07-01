Leighton Town Under 16s are Junior Premier League National Trophy champions

Leighton Town Youth Under 16s

Leighton Town Youth Under-16s became the Junior Premier League National Trophy champions on Saturday, winning 4-0 against Gainsborough Trinity Foundation with a dominant performance.

Goals came from George Kerr, Oscar King, Miles Kenny and Charlie Theakston.

The team also picked up the Junior Premier League National Regional Cup in a memorable and unbelievable season.

Manager Michele Zanatti and coaches Gary Sayell, James Woodcock and Julian Old are extremely proud of what all the boys have achieved.

Director of Football Sean Downey is also full of praise: “This is a truly fantastic achievement,” he said. “The boys are a huge credit to themselves, their parents and coaches.

“They play the game the right way; hugely competitive but demonstrating respect and humility at all times. We are so proud of all involved in the U16 squad this season and are excited about what the future holds for the club with such a talented group of players moving into U18 football next season.”

And there’s been good news for the senior side’s supporters as well, with the announcement that first-team captain, Jordon Frederick has signed on for his third full season at Leighton Town, along with Ashton Campbell and Sonny Newbury-Barr.

And with well over 100 appearances to his name already, Tom Bryant has also re-signed for the new campaign. Two newcomers boosting the squad have also been announced. Forward Charlie Moss joins from Eynesbury Rovers and defender Ross Taylor from Biggleswade United.