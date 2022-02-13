Luton Town next visitors to Leighton Town in Beds Senior Cup

Celebrations for Jervon Campbell's goal against Ardley United (Picture by Andrew Parker)

There was no game for Leighton Town at the weekend, but on Tuesday (15th) Luton Town visit Bell Close in the Beds Senior Cup.

“That will be a great occasion for the team,” added the Leighton boss.

“We’re hoping for a really good crowd and hopefully it will be a night to remember.

“We expect Luton to have a lot of quality so it will be a tough game, but we want to go out and enjoy ourselves and the occasion.”

Leighton are up to third in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division on 55 points from 28 games.

Risborough Rangers are back at the top on 60 points from 23 games after this weekend's 0-0 draw with Hadley. New Salamis are second on 59 points from 25 games.

But manager Paul Bonham stressed Town have not taken their foot off the pedal in terms of pushing for a top-two spot.

“The players are really grafting, still working hard on the training pitch.

“We want to finish as high as possible and are giving it our best shot,” he said.

Town made the trip to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos’ Greenfleets Stadium on Tuesday evening (8th) to face one of manager Paul Bonham’s old clubs, winning 1-0 thanks to a goal by Ashton Campbell in the 78th minute. The game attracted another good crowd of 213.

“It’s always good to go back to Dynamos, there’s some fantastic people there,” added Bonham.

“Steve Bateman has got them hitting some form and they have some very good players."

Leighton Town passed the tough test of Ardley United last weekend with flying colours, winning 2-1 at Bell Close, impressing another bumper crowd of 333.

Substitute Jervon Campbell scored the winner on his debut, from an excellent cross by man of the match Luke Pyman.

Ashton Campbell put Leighton 1-0 up at half time, hammering home from a free-kick but Ardley had equalised with a powerful shot from close range early in the second half.

“It was a very good result for us,” said manager Paul Bonham. “Although we beat Baldock we still weren’t quite happy with where we wanted to be, but this was a really good team performance.

“From Connor Coulson who made some great saves, the defence of Joe Fitzgerald and Bill Morgan were outstanding, bodies on the line defending is so good to see and going forward we were a constant threat.

Bonham said scorer Jervon, who has signed from AFC Dunstable, is a very good player who is going to prove a real handful for the opposition in their remaining 11 games.

“Although they’re ninth, I consider Ardley to be one of the top teams in the division,” said Bonham.