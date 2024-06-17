​More in the door at Leighton Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Leighton Town have continued their squad-building for the new season with several more new faces having been recruited by boss Gary Flinn over the last week – as well as more existing squad members agreeing to stay.

​Midfielder Charlie Pattison has signed a new deal, having played a key role in the team last season.

Flinn said: “It’s great to have Chaz back for next season. Despite being relatively young he has good experience alongside the quality he brings to the team.”

Centre-half Luke Tingey is a new arrival, having been captain at Northwood for the last two seasons.

Ex-Rushden defender Ben Ford has signed for Leighton Town.

He also has previous experience at Potters Bar, Hendon and MK Dons.

Also joining is full-back Anthony Ball. He began last season at Berkhamsted before moving on to King’s Langley, having previously been an established figure at Aylesbury United.

Another new signing is Dan West, who has spent several seasons at Thame United and also spent part of last year at North Leigh, while forward Lynton Goss has also joined up with the Leighton squad having most recently been with Welwyn Garden City and Bedford Town.

Flinn added: “The management team targeted to bring in Dan to add quality and experience to the team, while Lynton is a proven goal-scoring attacker who it’s great to have on board for next season.”

The latest new addition was then Ben Ford, who is a player the management team knows well given he was captain of Flinn’s FA Vase-winning side at Newport Pagnell Town.

Ford will add quality from the left side and has experience at steps three and four with Bedford Town and Rushden & Diamonds.

One departure, however, is that of goalkeeper Xavi Comas who has opted to head for pastures new.

Leighton will get their pre-season campaign under way on July 6 with a game against their development side, before they go to Kempston Rovers three days later and then host AFC Rushden & Diamonds on July 13, Biggleswade Town on July 16 and Basildon United on July 20.