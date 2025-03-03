Quickfire second-half goals seal Leighton win
After a largely quiet start, Leighton nearly went in front on 15 minutes when Goddy Oppong struck the crossbar following good work down the left by Lynton Goss.
The game then continued to be a bit scrappy with neither side creating much in the way of goal-scoring opportunities, a couple of yellow cards for late challenges being handed out to Leighton players.
The opening goal arrived in the 51st minute as Goss found time in the penalty area and was able to lay the ball off to Kyal Williams who hit a low first-time shot across the goalkeeper and into the corner of the net.
Moments later, the lead was doubled, as Oppong this time found room outside the penalty area and his shot looped up over the keeper via a deflection and found the net.
The goals didn’t particularly spark the game in to life as Leighton had themselves a comfortable lead and Hertford were unable to break them down, although Hertford’s Marcus Painter struck the bar with a shot just before the hour mark.
But no more goals would follow as a flurry of substitutions failed to galvanise either side into more goals and it was Leighton who saw things out to claim all three points and continue their fine run of form that now sees them unbeaten in six matches since January 13.