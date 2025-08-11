​Reed’s delight after big win for Leighton

Action from Saturday's game as the home fans look on. Photo: LTFC.

​Paul Reed was a happy man after seeing his Leighton Town side open their league campaign with a 4-1 home win over Ware on Saturday.

The Reds followed up their FA Cup replay success at Benfleet four days earlier by convincingly seeing off their Hertfordshire visitors, Jack Sayell scoring twice with Kyal Williams and Sydney Ibie also on target, Ware also having a man sent off.

And Reed told the club’s media he was delighted with what he’d seen.

He said: “We started really brightly and got ourselves into a two-goal lead which I thought was deserved. They had threats in the wide areas but we defended really well and took our chances.

"But 2-0 is a dangerous scoreline – you don’t want to concede the third goal of the game because it gives them hope and that’s exactly what happened which was my biggest disappointment today because despite all the messages at half-time, we came out a bit laboured and too soft and they got themselves back in the game with a goal.

"The red card was a big decision from the referee but Sydney’s clear on goal and the lad’s pulled him back, but I was impressed with our understanding of how to play against ten players in exploiting the space that was left.

"Sydney’s goal was an early contender for goal of the season, but it was a tough game against a good side who have recruited very well in the summer and they’ve been a credit while they’ve been down here, but for us it’s three points in front of the home faithful and you couldn’t ask for more.

"Last season we won a lot of games 1-0 but also let too many games slip from that position and not win enough by three of four, but today we were more ruthless and we’re going to have to be like that this year.”

Leighton were due to go to Thame United on Tuesday night, after this week’s Observer had gone to press, before they then prepare for an FA Cup preliminary round tie at home to Biggleswade United on Saturday.

Reed added: “There will be one or two missing on Tuesday but a couple of new faces involved too and if they do well they’ll put themselves in the picture for a start on Saturday.

"We’ll also have a couple of players returning [after injury] so that will be a big plus for us.”​