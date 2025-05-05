​Reed’s eyes firmly set on pre-season at Leighton Town

Leighton were in with a play-off shout until the last couple of weeks of the season. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Paul Reed said plans are firmly in progress for next season as he looks to build on the momentum gained during his first season at Leighton Town.

​The Reds finished seventh in the SPL Division One Central but their form since Reed took over in November will have given fans huge optimism ahead of the 2025/26 season, as highlighted by the big crowds at the Freed Veneers Community Stadium in the latter part of the campaign.

And Reed told the club’s media that he’s identifying what’s required in order to maintain at least another play-off push next season.

He said: “We recruited really well this year but the squad needs help going into next season and we need help with the ability to be able to change shape during games in terms of personnel and things like that.

"Looking back, this season has been a really big step forward for us but we can’t stop. If we stand still we get left behind and next season is going to be really interesting as there will be a lot of teams with the same type of quality, so I think it’ll be a lot tighter at the top end of the table.

"So if we can go and be in and amongst it then brilliant, but in the meantime I’ve got a job over the summer in putting together a pre-season plan in terms of how I want us to look.

"We’ve taken a lot of positives from this campaign but there’s still a lot of learning to do and it’s given us a good platform going into next season.”

Reed also highlighted the importance of continuing a strong connection with the fans.

He said: “The conversations we have with supporters after games is really positive even when things haven’t gone our way, and the fans have been brilliant and turning out in big numbers every game.

"I love how vocal they are away from home and I really want people here to have a team they can be proud of, and where they feel they can talk to players after the game, trust in what we’re doing, and see the rewards of it.”