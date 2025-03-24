​Seven up for lethal Leighton Town

Goddy Oppong in action against Welwyn on Saturday. Photo: Andrew Parker.

Leighton Town’s winning run just keeps on going after they made it seven in a row at home Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.​

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two first-half goals via Tolu Ikuyinmu’s deflected strike and Kyal Williams’ flicked finish saw the Reds overcome a side with whom they were level on points prior to the game, the win continuing an incredible 2025 so far for Paul Reed’s men.

And speaking to the club’s media after the game, Reed was again pleased with the performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “In the first-half I thought we were good and much better with our composure in front of goal and our ability to break them down, and I think it’s the first time we’ve done that in a while in terms of going ahead early in the game and controlled it from there.

"The second-half was just about keeping our discipline in the key areas of the pitch and George in goal hasn’t had loads to do other than a great save in the first-half and coming and dealing with crosses really well.

"It was a massive team effort and it needed to be because Welwyn went a lot more direct late in the first-half and early in the second.

"The only frustration is probably that we didn’t kill the game off before half-time, as I think had it been 3-0 at half-time it would have taken any desire out of Welwyn, but full credit to the boys for another great shift and it’s now about recovering for Wednesday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leighton were due to travel to take on Aylesbury United in a rearranged game on Wednesday night, after this week’s Observer went to press.

They’ll then be on the road once more on Saturday with a visit to North Leigh, who are currently well adrift at the bottom of the SPL Division One Central standings and whose relegation could be sealed by the time the sides meet.

After last weekend’s games, Leighton still find themselves far from out of the play-off picture, being eight points off the top five but with fifth-placed Thame United having a game in hand.