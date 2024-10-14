Three out of three for Leighton Town under caretaker boss

Lynton Goss (left) tussles for possession at Hadley. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Leighton Town produced a stunning display to see off league leaders Hadley on their own patch on Saturday.

The 4-1 win was a third success in a row for caretaker boss Guy Kefford as the Reds continue their resurgence following the departure of previous manager Gary Flinn.

Saturday’s win was the first time this season Hadley had been defeated, with them having won seven of their eight games prior, and lifted Leighton to 13th in the table and to 11 points, eight points off the top five.

The game began well for Leighton as Charlie Pattison saw two early openings go close, the first saved on nine minutes and then a header just wide of the post.

But the opening goal came on 26 minutes when a poor headed clearance found Sam King whose low volley arrowed into the corner of the net.

King then struck again on 38 minutes, as after his own corner from the right was cleared back to him on the right-hand edge of the penalty area, he fired a powerful strike back into the net via the goalkeeper.

Hadley pulled a goal back just after half-time through Caoilan Mcgettigan, but five minutes later the visitors regained their two-goal advantage as Jack Sayell powered home a terrific header from ten yards out.

​Connor Hunt pulled off a good save to maintain the lead soon afterwards, before the win was wrapped up just three minutes from time when Lynton Goss beat his man and squared across goal for substitute Kyle Boyce to arrive and net from close range.

It had been a superb performance from Leighton, as acknowledged by the home fans as they reflected on what was a rare blip for their side this season.

Leighton have a break from league action on Saturday so will next be playing on Tuesday night (22nd) when they host Berkhamsted at the Freed Veneers Community Stadium.