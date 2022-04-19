Tuesday is cup final night for Leighton Town against Bedford Town

Players and mascots line up for the last home game of the season

On Saturday Town visit third-placed Hadley looking for a positive finish to their campaign, which sees them fourth in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

Then on Tuesday (April 26) it’s time for the Bell Close club to enjoy their success in reaching the final of the county cup, taking on Bedford Town at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road ground.

Leighton will start as underdogs against Southern League Division One Central champions Eagles, having already beaten a young Hatters side on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Goalmouth action from Saturday's game with MK Irish Pictures by Andrew Parker

They maintained Lee Bircham’s unbeaten start as manager on Easter Saturday with a 2-2 draw at home to 12th-placed Milton Keynes Irish and visited Broadfields United, in 16th, yesterday (Monday) winning 4-3.

A home crowd of 430 saw Leon Lobjoit’s double either side of half time put them 2-0 up, before their visitors came back to share the points. The average Bell Close attendance for the season has been 404.

“We’re struggling with unavailabilities and injuries, but we’re getting a look at everybody in the squad,” said Bircham, who took over last month with six games to go.

"We’re trying to make sure everyone gets a start and maximum minutes to stake their claim for a place next season – and the final.

"On Saturday we should have been three or four up and out of sight. We were still 2-0 up and let it slip, but they are a young squad, all learning, all progressing.

"We just tired, so that’s one thing I do know, we do need to be fitter.”

And after the tough test of Hadley, Leighton can look forward to the cup final.

"It’s brilliant for the club,” said Bircham. “Playing against Bedford Town who have just won their league, they are on the crest of a wave and massively up for it – a Step 3 club now.

"We are proper underdogs, as we have been in our previous games, but we have no problem with that and are going there to give a good account of ourselves and to win it.

"We’ll take good support, as we always do and we’re really looking forward to it. We’ll finish the season on a high and hopefully do the town proud.”