'We're under no illusions how stern a test they will be' - Paul Bonham, Leighton Town manager

Captain Alfie Osborne celebrates as players mob Ross Adams, scorer of their third goal Picture by Andrew Parker

Leighton Town came back from a goal down to earn a much-needed 3-1 win at Baldock Town on Saturday - but face two more tough games this week.

On Saturday Ardley United - who ended leaders Risborough Rangers’ unbeaten run last month - are the visitors to Bell Close.

Then on Tuesday, fourth-placed Leighton are back at one of manager Paul Bonham’s old clubs, Aylesbury Vale Dynamos.

With their opponents sitting ninth and tenth respectively in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division, Bonham knows they will be hard games.

“Ardley’s league position is completely false,” said Town’s manager. “I know they are full of very good players.

“They are the only team to beat Risborough and they drew with Hadley at the weekend.

“We’re under no illusion how stern a test they will be.

“Dynamos are on a fantastic run as well and it’ll be two games in four days for us.

“We know how tough this league is now but we just need to concentrate on us, put in the performances and win our games, then the rest is out of our hands.

“We’re fourth at the moment and still believing, there’s still a lot of points to play for so if the other teams slip up we are right behind them.”

Risborough still lead on 57 points from 22 games, New Salamis (55) and Hadley (51) have both played 23 with Leighton on 49 points from their 26 outings.

Bonham is pleased with his two latest signings, left back Luka Williams from Barton Rovers and midfielder/defender Ben Collins, who joined from Crawley Green.

“They’ve both come in and done really well,” he added.

“It was a much-needed win for us on Saturday. Over the last three or four weeks we haven’t been at our best so this was a really important three points, going into a tough week.

“The first half we started slowly and were lethargic, but Kieran Turner scored a fantastic goal to equalise.”

It was 1-1 at half time and Ashton Campbell gave Leighton the lead in the 67th minute with Ross Adams adding the third five minutes later.

“At half time the boys re-set and re-focused. They are a resilient lot and I thought we were fantastic in the second half and it was a really deserved three points in the end.”

The win followed Leighton Town’s 0-0 draw at Milton Keynes Irish last Tuesday.

“We weren’t at our best and Milton Keynes Irish played very well,” added Bonham, relieved to have taken a point.