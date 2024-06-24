Gilbert Inglefield boys triumph in County Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The year seven boys from Gilbert Inglefield Academy delivered a masterclass in determination and skill to seize the County Cup with a thrilling 1-0 triumph.

The match's defining moment arrived early when Monty Jackson executed a skilful turn before threading a precise pass through the opposition's defence, finding Harry Probert, who coolly slotted the ball into the net to give his team an early lead.

Dominating the midfield, Harry Wyeth and Ben Madamombe created an impenetrable barrier, thwarting any attempts by the opposition to control the game.

Ben's effective two-touch play was instrumental in maintaining possession, ensuring the team controlled the tempo and kept the opposition chasing shadows.

Gilbert Inglefield year 7 boys with the cup.

In defence, Tyler Hatton, Ethan Forsythe, and Blake Rice formed an unyielding wall. Tyler's leadership and finesse shone brightly, while Ethan's sheer strength nullified the threat posed by the opposing number ten. Blake's commanding presence left their speedy winger with no route to goal.

The relentless attacking force of Rico Sorgente, Harry Wyeth, George Passmore, and Probert peppered the opposition's goal with shots. Nearing the final minutes of the match, Kai Pantling attempted an eccentric bicycle kick, showcasing the team's flair and ambition. Ben's steady support of Wyeth ensured that the team maintained a stronghold in midfield.

Harry Dearle's performance between the sticks was nothing short of phenomenal, making crucial saves that kept the opposition at bay. Solid defensive play from Jacob Biggs and superb link-up work up front from Kai and Rico provided the team with much-needed balance. George and Harry Probert dazzled with their mesmerising skills, while Milan Persaud's strength and no mercy tackles cemented the team's dominance in midfield.

Jackson's versatility and ability to read the game created numerous opportunities for the Gilbert boys, constantly putting the opposition under pressure and opening up chances for his teammates.