Big week of fundraising at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

Nearly 60 ladies turned out today (Tuesday) for Lesley Bednarek's Lady Captain's Day at Leighton Buzzard golf club. It's the turn of the men on Saturday when Graham Freer hosts the Club Captain's Day at the Plantation Road Club. Money raised at the two events is being donated to Emily's Star, a Milton Keynes based charity which provides mthe needed support for children with life-threatening illnesses.

Lesley Bednarek gets the ball rolling with her Captain’s Day activities at the Plantation Road club, while Club Captain Graham Freer and his team have organised a full fun-day of events on Saturday. Fund raising activities earlier in the year have already exceeded £3,000.

Both Ladies and Club Captains are raising funds for the Milton Keynes based charity Emily’s Star, of which the Buckinghamshire Fire Service is a supporter. Graham, 57, is a former fire-fighter who rose to the rank of commander before being appointed Buckinghamshire’s Welfare officer.

After suffering a heavy defeat against Aspley Guise, Captain Freer got Leighton’s inter-club team back to winning, beating Beds & County 3-1. Manny Barker and Phil Spratt-Callaghan, Graeme Foster and George Mills and Tim Mitchell and Jon Dunning carded wins, with skipper Freer and Dave Evans, and David Hanley and Trevor Stone halving their games.

Leighton Seniors have also shared mixed fortunes, also losing against Aspley Guise, going down 5-3 despite wins by David Nero and Danny Nairne, Mike Turnock and David Sweetnam and Paul Bishop and Chris Figg.

Andy Macdonald got his Senior squad back on winning ways, with a 7-1 victory over Redbourn. Andy and Terry Lingham, Iam Rimmer and David Sweetnam, Kevin O’Donoghue and John Clavey, Ron Burgoyne and Terry Wright, George Bashford and David Newby, Derek Read and Martin Broadley and Paul Bishop and Derek Browning all won.

But despite wins by skipper Mcdonald and Danny Nairne and Martin Flynn and Keith Griffiths, Leighton lost 3-2 against Whipsnade with Phil Rickard and Steve Shepherd halving their match.

Marilyn Myatt and Pam Stannard teamed up to win Leighton Ladies Ping fourball betterball competition with 42 points, with runners-up Liz Bagshaw and Joyce Young on 40 points along with Christine Rimmer and Virginia Giles and Josie Sheridan and Rosalind Miles.