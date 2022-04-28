Four more trophies won at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

Captain's Cup winners Derek Shaw and Mark Knight

Derek and Mark were late qualifiers for the 13-team final determined over seven weekends, but carded 45 points to beat Tony Brinded and Craig Custance by a shot, with John Mckay and Tim Mitchell third with 41 points.

The trophy winning score was boosted on the Par 3 14th hole after Mark, 53, secured three points with a par, only for 21-handicapper Derek, 60, to hole out in two for four points.

Said Derek: “That made a massive difference to our score and re-energised us for the last four holes.”

John David won Leighton’s 75th Anniversary trophy for Division One golfers with an impressive 41 points, beating Paul Ellam and Simon Light by a shot. Ed Stephenson headed a chasing pack with 39 points.

The 50th Anniversary trophy for Division Two golfers was won by George Mills with 42 points, four clear of Shaun Cavanagh, Dave Embury and Russell Cohen who finished in that order with 38 points.

Anthony Cooper, Craig Custance, Lewes Greene and Zac Nash teamed up to win Leighton’s Millennium Texas scramble with an impressive 50 points, a shot clear of John Ager, Peter Gadsden, Andrew Money and Barry Wills and Simon Allder, Paul Cheval, Neil Hubber and Alan Sawyer

Seniors Captain Andy McDonald and club vice Captain Tim Mitchell got Leighton off to a flying start in their inter-club match against Beds & County, won 5-1 with two matches halved. David Hawkins and David Miles, Roy Virgee and Derek Read, David Sweetnam and Martin Flynn and Chris Figg and Barry Nappin followed with wins for Leighton, with Terry Lingham and Ian Rimmer and Paul Bishop and Keith Griffiths halving their matches.

But the winning streak ended with a 4-3 defeat at South Beds, with skipper McDonald and Peter Gadsden, John Clavey and Terry Lingham and Paul Bishop and David Sweetnam returning winning cards for Leighton and Graham Pellow and Keith Griffiths halving their match.