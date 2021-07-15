Hat-trick of titles for Leighton Buzzard golfer - one for fifth year in a row!

The Leighton squad, (pictured left to right) of Robbie John, Danny Nairne, Peter Myrants, Senior Section Captain Denis Leitch, Ian Rimmer and Graham Pellow were pipped at the post by hosts Aspley Guise and Woburn Sands for the coveted Rhys Richards trophy.

If wine improves with age, former garage boss David Banwell is proving it applies equally to sporting achievements as well.

For the retired ex-Mini race ace put in a vintage performance to win a hat-trick of Leighton Buzzard golf club competitions…..holding on to one for the fifth year in succession.

For 60-year-old Heath and Reach based David has just won the Seniors’ Ian Mann championship trophy for the fifth successive year, carding a gross 70 to win by eight shots.

Leighton Buzzard Golf Club’s David Banwell with his trio of trophies

Playing off a handicap of five, his nett 65 after a dropping a shot on his second hole of his round, was the lowest score in a 64 strong field, earning him the Peter Myrants Cup by a five shot margin.

And for good measure, 60-year-old David won the Geoff Tweed trophy after taking just 25 putts on his all-conquering round.

You have to be aged 55 or over to compete in the annual event and in his first qualifying year, David had to be content with finishing runner-up, beaten in a sudden-death extra-hole shoot-out.

But there’s been no looking back since, with David winning the Bedfordshire Seniors championship four years ago, since which time he has been a regular on the County scene. Sons Josh and Ollie, both single figure golfers, make up a formidable Banwell trio.

Chef Eddie Edwards finished runner-up in the Ian Mann Trophy event with a gross 78, a shot clear of Richard Samuels, with Mike Smith fourth with a gross 80, a shot clear of David Woulds.

Peter Myrants Cup runner-up was Abe Plummer who beat Phil Rickard on countback after both carded nett 70’s with Neil Laming and Russell Rowles a shot behind.

Graham Pellow won the Tom Davis Cup for the Over 70’s with a nett 71, with Mike Turnock winning the Over 80’s trophy after completing the nine-hole event in 38 shots.

Leighton Buzzard golfers were beaten by just two points in a four-club competition that has been held annually for 40 years.

The Leighton squad, (pictured left to right) of Robbie John, Danny Nairne, Peter Myrants, Senior Section Captain Denis Leitch, Ian Rimmer and Graham Pellow were pipped at the post by hosts Aspley Guise and Woburn Sands for the coveted Rhys Richards trophy, with North Oxford and Stowe finishing third and fourth.