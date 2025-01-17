Leighton Buzzard golfers make 'amazing' charity donation to MENCAP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leighton Buzzard based charity that helps local children and adults with special educational needs to enjoy social and physical activities has received a record donation from the town’s premier golf club.

A cheque for £31,516.42 has been handed to Leighton Buzzard MENCAP ensuring its wide range of activities are fully funded for the year, with cash still in the pot to kickstart its programme next year.

The money was raised jointly by Leighton Buzzard Golf Club captain Stuart Mills and ladies captain Barbara Rickard during their respective year in office at the Plantation Road club, with charity donations from members, social and sporting activities since the Covid epidemic now topping £100,000.

The cheque, the biggest single donation made by the golf club and the largest received by MENCAP was presented to local MENCAP treasurer Chris Porter, chairperson Gaye Beattie and trustees David Deacon and Peter Ingram.

CHEQUE MATES: MENCAP officials (left to right) Barbara Rickard, David Deacon, Gaye Beattie, Peter Ingram and Chris Porter with (right) Golf Club Immediate Past Captain Stuart Mills.

Leighton MENCAP has 80-90 active adult and junior members actively involved in a hugely successful “High 5s” youth club for youngsters aged between 8 and 18 with learning difficulties who meet up at the Scout Hut in Grovebury Road on Thursday evenings during school terms – a holiday club and other activities supported by a dedicated band of student volunteers from both Cedars and Vandyke schools.

Says Mrs Beattie: “It’s just amazing to see what many of the youngsters with learning difficulties can achieve with support and encouragement. Additional voluntary help from adult enthusiastic supporters enablse us to take the High 5s club to a new level and provide more variety, enjoyment and fun for children who respond quickly and positively to the encouragement they are given.”

“The donation from Leighton golfers is just amazing and enables us to help children with disabilities to get more fun and enjoyment out of life.”

Added treasurer Chris Porter: “Those supporting our MENCAP activities that serve Leighton Buzzard and surrounding areas are making a difference in their community. Their financial support or active involvement is very much appreciated and our door is always open to those who wish to give a hand.”

VICE John Latimer and new Captain Trevor McAleese

> Irish-born former RAF engineer Trevor McAleese, whose career has taken him around the world, has been installed as the 2025 Captain of the Leighton club, which celebrates its centenary with events starting in May.

Trevor got his golfing year underway dressed up as jovial Mrs Brown, head of the popular TV comedy series, accompanied by her family screen characters in a drive-in ruse organised by his club vice captain John Latimer.

Educated in Coleraine, Trevor moved to England after he joined the RAF, travelled extensively and returned to civilian life after meeting wife Sharon.

During his year as club captain, Trevor, 41, and ladies captain Stephanie Howlett, will be raising money to donate to Leighton charity Reclaim Life.