Long wait is over for new Leighton Buzzard Golf Club captain

Past, present and future Captains of the Senior Section at the Leighton club. Pictured (left to right) are: Immediate Past Captain Denis Leitch; his successor and fellow Scot Andy Mcdonald and his Vice Captain and 2023 successor, Welshman Paul Bishop.

Graham Freer’s two year wait to be installed as Captain of Leighton Buzzard golf club is almost over.

He will don the coveted brown jacket at the annual general meeting of the Plantation Road club on Friday, help “throw out” current skipper Simon Rossiter on Saturday, and tee-off for the first time as Captain on Sunday at the official “drive in” being organised by his Vice CaptainTim Mitchell.

The emergence of the Covid 19 pandemic wiped out Simon’s year as Captain in 2020, with club members endorsing proposals that he should continue in office for a second year.

Incoming Leighton club Captain Graham Freer (right) with outgoing skipper Simon Rossiter.

And though some playing and social restrictions remain in place, Buckinghamshire Fire Service welfare chief Graham is welcoming the challenge he faces as the latest Captain of a club preparing for its centenary in 2025.

Other key positions at the club have already been filled. Lesley Bednarek has been installed as Captain of the Ladies Section, while George Stephenson will formally take over from Olivia Campbell as Captain of the Junior Section on Sunday, with Andy Mcdonald taking over from fellow Scot Denis Leitch as Captain of the Senior Section.

At Friday’s AGM, Trevor Stimpson will succeed Brian Carter as Club President, with Simon Rossiter and Phil Coumbe returning to the Management Committee.