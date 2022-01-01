Long wait is over for new Leighton Buzzard Golf Club captain
By Stuart Oliver
Graham Freer’s two year wait to be installed as Captain of Leighton Buzzard golf club is almost over.
He will don the coveted brown jacket at the annual general meeting of the Plantation Road club on Friday, help “throw out” current skipper Simon Rossiter on Saturday, and tee-off for the first time as Captain on Sunday at the official “drive in” being organised by his Vice CaptainTim Mitchell.
The emergence of the Covid 19 pandemic wiped out Simon’s year as Captain in 2020, with club members endorsing proposals that he should continue in office for a second year.
And though some playing and social restrictions remain in place, Buckinghamshire Fire Service welfare chief Graham is welcoming the challenge he faces as the latest Captain of a club preparing for its centenary in 2025.
Other key positions at the club have already been filled. Lesley Bednarek has been installed as Captain of the Ladies Section, while George Stephenson will formally take over from Olivia Campbell as Captain of the Junior Section on Sunday, with Andy Mcdonald taking over from fellow Scot Denis Leitch as Captain of the Senior Section.
At Friday’s AGM, Trevor Stimpson will succeed Brian Carter as Club President, with Simon Rossiter and Phil Coumbe returning to the Management Committee.
The funeral has taken place of former Leighton club Captain Neil Bagshaw. Neil, who joined the Leighton club in 1980 three years after moving to live in the area, was Captain in 2010. A service to celebrate Neil’s life was held at Brierton Crematorium on Wednesday (Dec 29).