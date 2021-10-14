Nominees named for key posts at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

Vice Club Captain elect Tim Mitchell

Nominations for key posts at Leighton Buzzard’s Plantation Road golf club – from President to Junior Captain – have been named for all four membership sections, writes Stuart Oliver.

After three years as Club President, chartered accountant Brian Carter will be standing down in January , and has recruited former Captain Trevor Stimpson as his successor.

Trevor joined Leighton in1998 and was Club Captain in 2009, serving on the management committee for six years until 2014, the year his wife Jackie was Captain of the Ladies Section at the club.

Leighton Buzzard Golf Club President Brian Carter (left) with his chosen successor Trevor Stimpson

Having spent his entire working life in the food industry in purchasing, sales, logistics and general management, Trevor, now aged 72 is effectively retired but remains Chairman of the successful Leighton based family business, Waterdene Food Services Ltd, which he formed many years ago.

Trevor and Jackie have a son Richard and daughter Rachel and five grandchildren.

Graham Freer, who succeeds current Club Captain Simon Rossiter in January, has named Tim Mitchell as his successor as Vice Captain.

Tim, 61, who hails from Bradford, has spent all his career, from the age of 18, working for Lloyds Bank. He moved to Leighton in 1995 when he took up a new position with Lloyds in London and retired in 2020.

A football and cricket enthusiast, Tim got involved with golf after a chance meeting with club stalwart Ken Wilson at a junior football match in the town. He now plays off a handicap of 17.

Tim and wife Andrea have five sons and two daughters, and eight grandchildren.

Lesley Bednarek, who shortly succeeds Sandra Carter as Captain of Leightons’ Ladies Section, has named retired nurse Oonagh Russell as her Vice Captain.

Oonagh has been an active member of the ladies management group for several years.

Andy Mcdonald succeeds Denis Leitch as Captain of Leighton’s Senior section and has recruited proud Welshman Paul Bishop as his Vice Captain.

When Olivia Campbell completes her year as Captain of Leighton’s Junior Section soon, she will be succeeded by 15-year-old Vandyke student George Stephenson … completing a family treble.

Dad Ada was Club Captain in 2016 while brother Ed was Captain of the Junior section three years ago, and is a former junior and club champion.

After his year in office, George will be succeeded as Junior Captain by Cedars pupil Max Brunker.

Senior positions in the Club require the ratification of members at the AGM in January.

James Northen won Leighton’s October stableford with a 42 point haul, four shots clear of Ashley Garner and Andrew Money.