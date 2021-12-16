Three Christmas titles at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club decided by narrowest of margins

Greensomes winners Peter and Josie Sheridan with competition sponsors Mel and Pauline Glover.

Two Leighton golfers won a Christmas competition on Sunday for a second time – and celebrated their success with an Indian meal at a local restaurant, writes Stuart Oliver.

Peter and Josie Sheridan were pipped for the mixed Christmas Greensomes on countback not long after joining the Plantation Road club following the closure of Mentmore, winning the following year and again this time around after a two-way tie with Richard and Angela Samuels.

It was Peter and Josie’s perfect-putting which landed them the unique trophy presented by donors Mel and Pauline Glover 21 years ago. The winners bagged 21 of their points on the difficult last nine holes to win by the narrowest of margins.

Christmas foursomes winners Stuart McLeod and Justin Moss receive their prizes from Leighton Captain Simon Rossiter.

Said Peter: “We had a great time on the greens, putting really well. It made all the difference on a difficult day following the rainy spell.”

Terry and Sylvia Dell took third on 39 points, a shot clear of Simon Thornton and Sandra Bellis, David Nero and Gill McDougall and Ed Stephenson and Olivia Campbell, with Mark and Kate Knight and Graham and Diana Pellow heading a chasing pack.

Stuart McLeod and Justin Moss won Leighton’s Christmas foursomes, their 39 point haul pipping Trevor Mcaleese and Gareth Davies by a shot.

Colin Beesley and Simon Enright, Christian Lester and Richard Winchester, Gary Hart and SimonThornton, Joshua Banwell and Steve Gibbs, and Craig Eustance and Ben Irvine all finished with 36 points, a shot clear of David Hanley and John Latimer and George Mills and Steve Richardson, with Mark Sandham and Dean Mercer, Matt Sale and Adam Waite and John Mckay and Jimmy Wren completing the top 12 with 34 points

