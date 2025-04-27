Hard work and dedication pays off for Leighton Woodside U16 Lionesses

Grace celebrating the first goal for Woodside U16 Lionesses

At the end of the 2023 / 24 Season, the Under 15 Girls Football teams from Leighton United and Wing Raiders folded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Obviously, this left many young girls without a team for the 2024 / 25 season. George Petch, a young and talented football coach, learnt about this plight and assembled a new team.

Leighton Woodside already had several football teams across all ages and genders. It was agreed to enter a new Under 16 Team into the Bedfordshire FA Girls Football League, playing as the Leighton Woodside U16 Lionesses, in Division 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season has been nothing short of remarkable. At the beginning of the season, they trained and played some friendly matches. The girls played together for the first time, and it showed. Losing one game 20-0. Having entered Division 2 of the league, trying to finish in the top 3 was an ambitious task. There were 13 teams in Division 2 this season, and the league format meant they played each other at least once, and then the top 6 went into a mini-league to see who the champions would be.

The Leighton Woodside U16 Lionesses Div 2 Champions

At the start of the season, there was work to be done. The Lionesses needed to gel and establish a playing style. It was an uphill task, but with extraordinary commitment, back in September, they won their first league match 6-1 against Towcester.

The commitment, dedication, pain, tears, and enthusiasm have made them a very special team. Everyone worked for each other, and the success continued. By February 2025, they were unbeaten but then lost their only league game of the season to Tattenhoe. They regrouped and won the next match, a cup game, against Tattenhoe!

The Lionesses usually train once a week, but towards the end of the season, they have been training three times a week. This shows their commitment and desire to improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Saturday was the final league game of the season, an away match against Buckingham. Win that, and the Lionesses would win the league. Buckingham scored first, but the Lionesses fought back to lead 3- 1. Midway through the second half, Buckingham scored again, but straight from the kick-off, the Lionesses hit back, scored and took total control of the match to win 4-2 and be crowned Division 2 Champions.

George Petch has done a fantastic job of turning a group of talented U16 girls into a skilful, bonded team. The girls' spirit and support for each other is remarkable. George is determined to succeed and to help develop and support the girls on their football journey. In February, George completed his UEFA C Diploma and is ambitious to progress. Next season, most of the Lionesses will be playing in the Under 18 division, and that will be some journey.

Behind the Lionesses is a fantastic support network of parents, guardians, friends, and many others who travel, wash the kit, put plasters on cut knees, and perform many other associated tasks. Without this network, the Lionesses would not be able to compete.