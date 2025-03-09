Leighton Buzzard are crowned champions after thumping win

Victorious Buzzards celebrate their title win

Leighton Buzzard were crowned Champions of Counties 3 Midlands East (South) league with two games to spare by comprehensively beating Rugby Welsh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rugby Welsh kicked off in warm, dry conditions with Buzzards having the benefit of the slope. Captain James Brett almost opened the scoring in the first minute but a last-ditch tackle dislodged the ball after a fifty-metre break.

Two minutes later Sam Dove opened the scoring, with James Brett converting for a 7-0 lead. After this flying start, much of the next ten minutes was in the Buzzards half, with handling errors and penalties giving the visitors possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after fifteen minutes, Leighton won a scrum against the head in their twenty-two and spread the ball wide. Winger George Rabbitt kicked ahead and comfortably won the eighty-metre sprint to touch down. James Brett’s conversion hit the post to leave Buzzards 12-0 ahead.

Now with their focus returned, Leighton turned on the style. Straight from the kickoff, Wills Messum broke clear. The ball was held up over the line but from the resulting goal-line drop out, Iestyn Hopkin made the decisive break for Ollie Taylor to score. Kian Kelly and Wills Messum added further long range tries – with Brett converting these tries, the half-time score was 33-0.

It took three minutes of the second half for Buzzards to add to their score. Running from deep in their twenty-two the ball was spread wide for George Rabbitt to score. Midway through the half Rabbitt scored his third try - once again his pace was too much for the visitors’ defence.

Tries followed in quick succession as the strength of the Buzzard replacements further stretched a visibly tiring Rugby Welsh team. Jamie West scored following a Matt Bloxham and Sam Dove break and converted his own try. Shortly afterwards Jacob Dove scored with Ollie Taylor converting for a 61-0 lead. There remained time for James Brett to add the final try before the referee called an early end to proceedings, with the final score 66-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congratulations to the players who have played well all season and particularly to Coach Phil Llewellyn who brought the best out of a talented group of players. Buzzards dominance in the league is shown by their last three games against the teams in 2nd, 3rd and 4th place where they scored 153 points while conceding only 10.

After a week off, Buzzards travel to Sileby Town in a fortnight looking to maintain their 100% league record.