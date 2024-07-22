Leighton Buzzard Ladies go to bowls finals at Leamington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leighton Buzzard Bowls Club is still going strong with three of the club’s ladies having secured places at the Bowls England National Finals in Royal Leamington Spa in August.

Cayra Goodyear, Pat Geddes and Kate Sawyer were representing Bedfordshire and the club for the first time since 2015 in the triples competition and initially progressed through to the county finals which were held at Henlow BC last weekend.

They reached that stage thanks to winning against a team from Maulden 16-15 and then at Leighton against Houghton Regis when they won 21-3 to reach the quarter finals. They then faced a team from Shefford for a place in the semi-finals, winning 26-19.

The semi-finals took place at Maulden BC against a team from Potton. The game was neck and neck for most of the 18 ends, but Leighton came out on top winning 15-11, which secured not only a place in the county finals but also the national finals at Leamington.

Leighton's successful triples team. Photo by Bob Edwards.

The county finals then took place last weekend at Henlow BC.

Leighton were playing Flitwick and the game saw end-to-end, close play with both teams edging head then drawing level.

In a very close-fought game, after 18 ends the score was 17-17 and an extra end had to be played to decide the winner.

And it would go Flitwick’s way as they won the game 18-17.

Both teams will go to the Bowls England National Finals that take place at Royal Leamington Spa from August 17-20.

*Not content with going to the National Finals, Cayra and Pat are progressing through the county Over 55s Pairs competition, reaching the quarter-finals after winning against teams from Flitwick and Barton-Le-Clay.

These successes are the more remarkable as Pat has only been playing bowls for three years, joining Leighton Buzzard Bowls Club in 2021.

