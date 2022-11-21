It includes a tough climb up to Brickhill as well as parts of the Greensand Ridge but the club members performed well with Jamie Farmer coming overall second and 17 year old Joseph Bradford coming 14th in his very first half marathon. In addition other members cheered the runners on enthusiastically, wherever they were placed.

The club prides itself in the level of its coaching and its inclusive attitude with everyone welcome, whatever their standard. Two club running sessions a week, both lead by qualified coaches, one divided into groups of different speeds and one at Stantonbury Running Track make sure that everyone's running standard improves. All sessions only charge to cover any hire costs and all the coaches give their time for free.