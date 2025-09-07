Leighton Buzzards make a winning start against St.Neots

James Brett clearing kick

Leighton Buzzards started the season with a comprehensive 45 - 0 win against St.Neots.

This was an impressive team performance, particularly as St. Neots proved doughty opposition remaining competitive throughout. However, the Buzzard pack dominated the scrum and line-out, the back row was excellent in the loose, the backs showed speed and dexterity whilst the defence was rock solid. There were also excellent league debuts from Ethan Gell and Dom Hammond who both scored two tries.

On a warm and breezy afternoon, Buzzards kicked off, playing down the slope. Immediately there was pressure on the St. Neots line with Buzzards retaining possession through numerous phases. The decision not to kick an early penalty was quickly justified as Dom Hammond opened the scoring with his first try after three minutes. James Brett, who kicked well all afternoon, converted. Three minutes later Tom Maynard added a second try which, with Captain Brett’s conversion, gave Buzzards a 14-0 lead.

Despite these early setbacks, St Neots proved themselves to be worthy opponents and enjoyed a sustained period camped in the Leighton twenty-two. After almost ten minutes of pressure, Buzzards broke out to score their third try. Archie Dandy swooped on a loose ball, which was transferred to Raef Braithwaite and a combination of speed and good handling involving James Brett resulted in Ethan Gell touching down in the corner. Brett’s conversion attempt hit the post leaving Leighton 19-0 ahead.

Once again, St. Neots fought back with strong running both from their large forwards and in the centre, testing the Buzzards defence. Leighton were not helping themselves, conceding far too many penalties particularly at the breakdown and, midway through the half, the referee’s patience ran out showing a yellow card to Tom Maynard.

The rest of the first half was closely fought with both defences holding firm. Buzzards continued to be hampered by the increasing penalty count and a knee injury to Archie Dandy after twenty-seven minutes. Right at the end of the half, Dom Hammond was shown a yellow card for what was adjudged to be a dangerous high tackle. However, as the ball carrier had slipped to almost ground level, this appeared to be an extremely harsh decision.

Coach Phil Llewellyn’s half time talk was clear – cut the penalty count by staying out of breakdown, secure possession by aggressive defence and up the tempo. His words had an immediate effect – in less than a minute of play resuming, the ball was spread wide to Jacob Murtagh whose long inside pass allowed James Brett to score under the posts. The captain converted his own try.

With a considerable change in tempo, the back row of Jacob Murtagh, Ash Walsh and Jacob Dove were now rampaging in the loose. Six minutes into the half and still a man down due to the yellow card, Buzzards scored again; Raef Braithwaite scoring after a fine move. Once again Brett converted putting Leighton 33-0 ahead.

Credit to St. Neots, who, despite the score, showed skill and resolve throughout the second half. However, Buzzards, having resolved their penalty-count issues, were now in control with Dom Hammond and Ethan Gell both scoring again after excellent handling. James Brett converted the first of these two tries to leave the final score 45–0.