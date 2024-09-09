​Buzzards get off to a flyer in opening league game

Leighton Buzzard got off to a flyer.

​Leighton Buzzard made a successful return to league rugby, overcoming Bedford Queens in their first Midlands Counties 3 East (South) fixture on Saturday.

Buzzards, with five debutants in their side, began well and took the lead after 11 minutes through a penalty from new captain James Brett.

Opportunities were being created from the speed of George Rabbitt and the power of Jacob Dove and it was midway through the half that the pressure told when Matt Bloxham crashed through. Brett converted to extend the lead to 0-10.

Six minutes later Callum Creber scored his first try for the club following a fine break and evading a number of attempted tackles. The conversion was missed, leaving the score 0-15.

A penalty reduced the lead to 3-15 at the break but just two minutes into the second-half Jacob Dove was stopped just short of the line, the ball recycled allowing veteran Ollie Taylor to jink his way through the Queens defensive line. Again, the conversion was missed, leaving the score 3-20.

Buzzards then scored three tries in a eight-minute period. Firstly, an excellent break from inside Buzzard territory with Sam Dove prominent led to a try on debut for George de Voogt. Bloxham added his second four minutes later before man-of-the-match Brett crossed the line. Jack Cullen converted two of them to make the score 3-39.

The best try of the afternoon followed, a well-executed handling move from first phase possession allowing debutant Jamie West to score, resulting in a 3-44 final score.

This weekend, Buzzards host Aylestone Athletic.