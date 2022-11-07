Buzzards provide a tough test for league leaders

Ben Cullen goes over to score for Leighton Buzzard against Old Northamptonians. Photo: Steve Draper.

At no time did the match look like first versus 11th in the league table, as Buzzards led for much of the first-half against their normally free-scoring opponents.

Buzzards started better and eventually pressure told with scrum half, James Brett scoring after 16 minutes. Brett converted his own try for Buzzards to lead 7-0.

ON’s confidence began to grow, however, and after 22 minutes, good handling in the backs released their left winger to score in the corner. With the difficult conversion missed, Buzzards led 7-5, but another unconverted try before the break saw the visitors in front.

It took eight minutes of the second-half for the league leaders to extend their lead, as the fly-half placed a precisely-judged kick into the corner for the right winger to score.

Six minutes later, Leighton cut the deficit – an excellent break by Eddie Wiggins made space for replacements, Sam Beaumont, on debut, and Ben Cullen, with Cullen touching down in the corner. Neither of these two second-half tries were converted, leaving Buzzards trailing 12-15.

Midway through the half, the visitors extended their lead with another tough conversion missed and whilst Buzzards were unable to add to their score, they also prevented ONs from adding to their total.