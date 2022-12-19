Derek and Maggie win in the cold at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club
The final competition of the year at Leighton Buzzard’s Plantation Road golf club has been won by a husband and wife who conquered the freezing conditions to card an impressive 41 points.
Vehicle repair shop owners Derek and Maggie Shaw (pictured) topped the table in the annual pre-Christmas greensomes competition sponsored by former Club Captain Mel Glover and wife Pauline, who was Captain of the Ladies Section in 1997.
Runners-up were Carmen White-Lawes and husband Robin with 40 points, with Jane and Andy Tizzard third.
The club AGM takes place on Thursday, January 3 when Captain Graham Freer stands down after a successful year to be succeeded by Tim Mitchell, whose official “drive in” takes place on the following Sunday morning, followed by a competition in which members are restricted to playing with only two clubs and a putter.