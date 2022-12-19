News you can trust since 1861
Derek and Maggie win in the cold at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

The final competition of the year at Leighton Buzzard’s Plantation Road golf club has been won by a husband and wife who conquered the freezing conditions to card an impressive 41 points.

By Stuart Oliver
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 11:04am
Derek and Maggie Shaw after their win.
Vehicle repair shop owners Derek and Maggie Shaw (pictured) topped the table in the annual pre-Christmas greensomes competition sponsored by former Club Captain Mel Glover and wife Pauline, who was Captain of the Ladies Section in 1997.

Runners-up were Carmen White-Lawes and husband Robin with 40 points, with Jane and Andy Tizzard third.

The club AGM takes place on Thursday, January 3 when Captain Graham Freer stands down after a successful year to be succeeded by Tim Mitchell, whose official “drive in” takes place on the following Sunday morning, followed by a competition in which members are restricted to playing with only two clubs and a putter.

