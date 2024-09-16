Henry claims junior title at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club
Henry and Max, who are both sixth form students at Cedars, went ‘head to head’ over two rounds, with Henry carding a fantastic ‘level par’ score of 71 in the afternoon round to top the board and be crowned Junior Club Champion for the first time.
The performance capped a fantastic summer for ‘scratch golfer’ Henry, who also claimed the Bedfordshire County Boys Under 16 title earlier in the month - another 36-hole medal competition at Pavenham Golf Club.
Other Leighton championship day awards were presented to Vandyke Upper school student George Rae who was Nett Score Winner, and 11-year-old Hannah Walsh, from Brooklands Middle who was aggregate nine-hole winner.
Leighton Club Captain Stuart Mills, following several other recent Junior golf events across Bedfordshire County, said: “The Juniors are going from strength to strength and are making everyone here at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club very proud.”
*Meanwhile, Jackie Stimpson is the new holder of Leighton Ladies Chris Gretton Trophy.
Jackie carded 41 points to beat 45 ladies for the trophy, with Vicki Pratt runner-up with 40 points.