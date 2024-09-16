​Henry claims junior title at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

Leighton Buzzard Golf Club latest.

​Cedars Academy student Henry Wooster has been crowned junior champion of Leighton Buzzard golf club, beating school colleague Max Brunker in a 36-hole repeat shoot-out of last year’s annual championship at the Plantation Road club (writes Stuart Oliver).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Henry and Max, who are both sixth form students at Cedars, went ‘head to head’ over two rounds, with Henry carding a fantastic ‘level par’ score of 71 in the afternoon round to top the board and be crowned Junior Club Champion for the first time.

The performance capped a fantastic summer for ‘scratch golfer’ Henry, who also claimed the Bedfordshire County Boys Under 16 title earlier in the month - another 36-hole medal competition at Pavenham Golf Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other Leighton championship day awards were presented to Vandyke Upper school student George Rae who was Nett Score Winner, and 11-year-old Hannah Walsh, from Brooklands Middle who was aggregate nine-hole winner.

Leighton Club Captain Stuart Mills, following several other recent Junior golf events across Bedfordshire County, said: “The Juniors are going from strength to strength and are making everyone here at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club very proud.”

*Meanwhile, Jackie Stimpson is the new holder of Leighton Ladies Chris Gretton Trophy.

Jackie carded 41 points to beat 45 ladies for the trophy, with Vicki Pratt runner-up with 40 points.