​Leighton Buzzard Golf Club captains raise over £20k for local charity

Outgoing captain Stuart Mills.

With only weeks to go before he stands down as captain of Leighton Buzzard Golf Club, Stuart Mills has revealed that more than £20,000 has been raised for a local charity which supports children with special needs.

He told guests at Saturday’s annual Captains’ Supper that the total amount to be donated to Leighton Buzzard MENCAP has yet to be finalised and will be presented in the new year.

Stuart and ladies captain Barbara Rickard have raised the cash during their year as captains from golfing and social activities and donations from club members and guests.

Barbara has already stood down and will be succeeded by Stephanie Howlett who will be formally installed at the traditional drive-in at the Leighton club today (Tuesday) organised by her vice captain Josie Sheridan, while Stuart will be succeeded by Trevor McAleese at the club’s AGM in early January, followed with a drive-in organised by incoming vice captain-elect John Latimer.

Skipper Stuart told club members on Saturday the club had enjoyed “a fantastic year”, winning nine of its inter-club fixtures, drawing three and losing only two. Teams had also won two major Bedfordshire County competitions,

Senior section captain John Clavey also had a record year, leading the Dad’s Army to 17 inter-club wins, drawing five and losing only eight, and also winning the Barney Hallam trophy against the Leighton ladies, the Kingston Cup against the men, juniors and ladies, the Mashie Cup against the men and the Paul Johnson Cup against his vice captain and successor Graham Westlake-Tritton.