Leighton Buzzard golfers do battle in scrambles

Leighton Buzzard Golf Club members have been busy once again.

​Golfers tied on points in ‘scramble’ competitions at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club with winners determined by scores carded on the last holes.

The winners of the club McKinnon Scramble were Martin Broadley, Madeline Jones, Patti Marriott and Nick Rathbone, beating Margaret Browning, Gill Mcdougall, Danny Nairne and Phil Rickard with both teams carding 51 points. David Bishop, Neil Blake, Jill Nutkins and Avril Simpson finished third with 52 points, along with Michelle Payne, Judy Richmond, Graham Robinson and Howard Till, and Harry Adam, Jane Parry, David Roberts and Christine Robinson.

The John Lally Scramble was won by Christian and Gillian Chehade and Phil and Barbara Rickard who edged out Oliver Banwell, David Hanley, Steven Molyneaux and Trevor Stone after both teams finished with nett 53.

There was a tie too in the final of the Croxford Cup, with Harry Langdon pipping Bryan Pratt on countback after both finished with 41 points, a shot clear of Paul Ellam and David Evans.

George Ree won the Kingston Cup with 43 points, a shot clear of Jill Nutkins, with Hannah Walsh, Malgozata Shaw and Howard Till heading a chasing pack with 40 points.

Leighton Seniors suffered a 4-2 defeat in their inter-club match at Chiltern Forest with Martin Broadley and Stephen Maddison and Paul Ahmet and Graham Westlake-Tritton carding wins and John Clavey and David Bishop and Roy Virjee and Peter Robson halving their matches.

And though Leighton seniors lost 4-3 on the last hole against Whipsnade, they won the two-way match 8-7 thanks to Christopher Figg and Paul Bishop halving their match and wins by John Clavey and Terry Lingham, Paul Aahmet and Graham Robinson and Christian Chehade and Russell Rowles.

John and Christine Bateman won the Rushmere Ladies invitation at Mid-Herts with 50 points, two points clear of Ian and Helen Leek, with David and Norma Stevens-Hack third with 47 points. .