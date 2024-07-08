Leighton Buzzard's golfers are in excellent form

Leighton Buzzard Golf Club's John Latimer (left) and Trevor McAleese.

Leighton Buzzard golfers have won inter-club competitions across four counties.

​Club captain Stuart Mills led the team to a 4-1 win at The Bedfordshire and carded a 3-3 draw at Millbrook.

Seniors captain John Clavey and his Dads Army have also been in fine form, beating Whipsnade 5-3, The Bedfordshire 6-2 and Stowe 4-2.

And though they failed to retain the Rhys Richs trophy against hosts and winners Oxford, Stowe and Aspley Guise, skipper John and club colleagues Robbie John, Paul Bishop, David Roberts , Danny Nairne and Graham Westlake-Tritton won the inter-club trophy at Dunstable Downs with 103 points, four clear of runners-up Whipsnade.

Three players topped the table in Leighton’s Tucker Cup competition, with Keith Francis taking top spot on countback from John Tarbox and Ian Rimmer after the trio all finished with 39 points, a shot clear of Keith Griffiths, Geoff Dimmock and Roy Virjee.

*Christine Rimmer won Barbara Rickard’s Ladies Captains Day event with an impressive 42 points, two clear of runner-up Michelle Plummer. Other winners were: Division 1 – Anne Tilbury, 38pts; Division 2 – Jackie Phelps, 39pts.

*Judy Richmond is the new Leighton Ladies senior champion, while Jackie Stimpson won the handicap title.

*Leighton Buzzard golf club’s Centenary Year captain Trevor McAleese has named fellow club board colleague John Latimer as his Vice Captain Elect for next year.

John has been a member of the Plantation Road club for 17 years and a member of the management committee for the past three.

Current vice captain Trevor will succeed current club captain Stuart Mills at the annual meeting in January when club members will be asked to confirm John’s nomination as vice captain.

Meanwhile, club president Graham Freer is heading a team planning events to mark the 100-year anniversary of the club which opened in May 1925.