Leighton golfers battle it out for honours

Leighton Ladies captain Stephanie Howlett presents the “wooden spoon” to club vice captain John Latimer after carding a 20-point victory in the annual encounter.

​Five trophies were up for grabs in a 90-strong field in the Leighton Buzzard Golf Club Senior Section Championships.

​Overall winner was Nicholas King who, playing off a handicap of 18, finished with a nett 65 to beat Barry Wills by two shots for the Peter Myrants Trophy. Nigel Barnes was third in the handicap prize table with a nett 68.

The lowest scratch score for the Ian Mann Trophy was won by Steve Maddison with a gross 77. He beat Duncan Smith by two shots with Steve Maddison, Duncan Smith, Steve Richardson, Eddie Edwards and Graham Freer heading a chasing pack.

The competition for Over 70s was won by ever-present John Tarbox with a nett 68, the same score as Over 80’s champion George Bashford.

The Geoff Tweed putting competition was won by Len Neal on countback from Peter Townley, who also finished nearest the pin on the second hole, with Ian Woodman winning prize on the ninth, Graham Westlake-Tritton on the 11th and Steve Paine on the 14th.

Leighton’s inter-club team lost 3-2 at Aspley Guise and Woburn Sands with one match halved. Jimmy Wren and Dan Latimer and Mark Avery and Stuart Goodwin won with vice captain John Latimer and Jonno Dunning halving their match.

Leighton restored winning ways with a 4-2 victory against Millbrook. Skipper Trevor McAleese and Tom Campbell, Barry Witherden and Richard Winchester, Andy Jenks and Matt Sale and John Latimer and Mark Leng won their games before suffering a resounding 5-0 defeat at South Bedfordshire with only Phil Coumbe and Richard Burchfield carding a tie.

Joshua Lock won Leighton’s Justin Rose Junior qualifier with a nett 59, beating Henry Richards-Laltoo by six shots, with Alexnder Cartwright and Joshua Thorne joint third with Nett 70.

Ladies champion Ros Miles added the Buckmaster Salver to her list of club trophies when she beat Barbara Rickard by a shot. Ros finished with a nett 73, Barbara carded a nett 74 and Jane Tizzard took third place with a nett 75, beating Lesley Bednarek and Avril Simpson on countback.

Leighton golfers Peter Sheridan and David Miles both hit holes-in-one on the same day, while Ollie Wilson started a 100 hole marathon on his home-club course at 4.30am, completing the challenge to raise funds for prostate cancer in just over 14 hours.