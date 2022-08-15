Leighton's Stephenson brothers are in terrific form on the golf course

Two Leighton Buzzard golfing brothers have come within a whisker of winning major competitions within days of each other.

Monday, 15th August 2022, 12:33 pm
Ed Stephenson, father Ada and George.

Ed Stephenson, 20, won the coveted Green Trophy for the best nett score of 144 in the Woburn club championships playing off a handicap of 2, and a day later, brother George, Leighton’s Junior Captain, won the Bedfordshire County Golf U16s Handicap trophy at John O’ Gaunt with a nett 143.

Van Dyke student George came within a whisker of retaining Leighton Buzzard’s Junior championship title, losing in a sudden-death shoot out with club colleague Theo Aurora. Having both carded identical scores of 163, Theo won four holes into the instant-death shoot-out.

Ed, himself a former Vandyke student, who now works for dad Ada in the family oil recycling business, made no mistake in retaining his Leighton Club Champion title, completing the two-round event in 146 shots, eight clear of his nearest challenger.

