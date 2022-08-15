Leighton's Stephenson brothers are in terrific form on the golf course

Ed Stephenson, father Ada and George.

Ed Stephenson, 20, won the coveted Green Trophy for the best nett score of 144 in the Woburn club championships playing off a handicap of 2, and a day later, brother George, Leighton’s Junior Captain, won the Bedfordshire County Golf U16s Handicap trophy at John O’ Gaunt with a nett 143.

Van Dyke student George came within a whisker of retaining Leighton Buzzard’s Junior championship title, losing in a sudden-death shoot out with club colleague Theo Aurora. Having both carded identical scores of 163, Theo won four holes into the instant-death shoot-out.