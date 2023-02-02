Grand Prix winner Simon Light (left) is presented with his trophy by Immediate Past Leighton Captain Graham Freer.

A former Captain of Leighton Buzzard golf club’s Junior section, Simon completed his first year back playing the sport after a 17-year break, finishing top scorer in the club golfing Grand Prix in which points are awarded to the top ten finishers in non-trophy competitions.

Simon, 39, registered 58 points in the 17 events in which he took part, eight more than runner-up Paul Ahmet, with Steve Richardson third with 41 points, two more than Paul Dowdeswell.

Junior Captain of the Plantation Road club in 2001, F1 fan Simon won club and county honours playing off a handicap of four before taking an extended break. With his membership rekindled last year, he currently plays of a handicap of seven, while dad Steve can be quite handy too.

Mark Leng and Peter Sheriden and Roy Stewart and Simon Thornton were weekend qualifiers in Leighton’s Captain’s Cup competition with 46 points and 48 points respectively. Earlier qualifiers include Ian Woodman and Robin Lawes, Manny Barker and Dave Evans, Thomas Campbell and Neil Lamming and Ben Irvine and Dave Embury. Weekend qualifiers continue until the final on April 8.