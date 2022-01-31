National recognition for Leighton Fun Runners after winning East Region title
Runners-up Club of the Year to Wirral AC in England Athletics' awards
Monday, 31st January 2022, 5:41 pm
East Region winners Leighton Fun Runners were England Athletics’ Club of the Year runners-up to Wirral AC at Saturday’s virtual award ceremony.
“We’re delighted with the recognition and to have got as far as we did, reaching the final two,” said club captain Emily McClelland.
“We’re looking forward to a year of more races and club events - hopefully covid-free - and continuing to support current and new members.”
Their next Couch to 5k starts on February 28. Check social media for details.