Owen Forsythe touches down for a Buzzards try.

For the second match running Leighton scored five tries, securing a bonus point, despite on this occasion playing the second half with 14 men.

Buzzards kicked-off downhill but started lethargically allowing the visitors to have the best of the opening exchanges. It was ten minutes before Buzzards threatened the Old Laurentians line, but the final pass went forward. In the subsequent phase, a charge-down went dead in-goal, giving the visitors the opportunity to clear.

Old Laurentians took the lead after 18 minutes – a promising attack had been stopped by a tackle off the ball – whilst a yellow card was justified, there was a case of mistaken identity as referee picked out Will Batchelor. The resulting penalty was kicked to leave Leighton trailing 0-3.

Five minutes later Buzzards took the lead. A flowing move in the backs was stopped just short, but the ball was recycled for veteran Euan Irwin to score in the corner to give Leighton a 5-3 lead.

This remained the score for the rest of the half, although in the 40th minute, debutant winger, George Rabbitt, was shown what appeared to be a very harsh red card, apparently for a tip-tackle.

The second half started badly for Buzzards with a string of penalties - the fourth of these converted after only three minutes- to give Old Laurentians a narrow 5-6 lead. After this setback, Leighton, realising the penalty count was mounting, improved both their discipline and ball retention.

Only two minutes later, an excellent box-kick from James Brett put the visitors defence under pressure. When the ball became loose, Mike Robert helped drive captain, Owen Forsyth over the line to make the score 10-5 establishing a lead Leighton would not relinquish. Six minutes after his first try, Forsyth added his second, following an excellent offload by Will Batchelor.

Buzzards were now moving the ball wider and playing with an increased confidence and tempo with centre Eddie Wiggins increasingly influential. With pressure on their line, it was now the visitors who were incurring the referees displeasure, with a string of penalties and two yellow cards in quick succession.

The pressure finally told mid-way through the half, with Euan Irwin scoring following a quick tap penalty and, shortly afterwards, Tom Winch added a fine individual try.

These scores put Leighton 25-6 ahead, which was to remain the score to end of the match.

The margin of victory could have been greater but, unfortunately, James Brett’s recent excellent goalkicking form deserted him, as did his luck as he hit the post twice, in missing all five conversions.