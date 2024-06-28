Triathlon star Mark receives award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​An athlete from Leighton Buzzard has been handed a prestigious honour marking 40 years as a triathlon competitor and coach.

​Mark Kleanthous, 63, is a member of Leighton Fun Runners and attended the Triathlon Gold Pin awards dinner, which was followed by taking part in the World Triathlon Para Series in Swansea.

Mark was awarded with a British Triathlon Gold Pin for his 40 years competing and for his contribution in Triathlon, helping all ages all abilities to compete in the discipline.

The event was attended by special guess Baroness Tanni Grey Thompson along with representatives from Welsh Government, Swansea City Council, British Triathlon partners and Board members.

Mark Kleanthous with TV presenter and endurance athlete Lowri Morgan.

Also present was Lowri Morgan, adventurer, ultra-endurance marathon runner and multi-award and BAFTA winning television presenter.

Mark said: “I am a founder member of British Triathlon, having been one of the first 50 members to join back in 1984, and have set up triathlons ever since, some of which are still going strong today. I was also involved in setting up Leighton Buzzard Triathlon Club.

"I’ve volunteered at more than 40 triathlon events and have organised various events in the past, and I’m now a full-time triathlon swim, bike, run performance coach, specialising in open water swimming coaching.”

Mark has many stories to tell from his triathlon career, including having stopped during events to help swimmers in distress as well as to help repair a fellow competitor’s broken bike chain, assist a fellow ironman by giving him a spare tubular and giving him his spare Co2 cartridge after the competitor had suffered a second flat tyre and was trying to run with his bike to the finish line.

He’s also administered first aid whilst marshalling, and stopped during a triathlon to help a competitor who had crashed on his bike.