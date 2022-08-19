Trophy joy for Leighton Golf Club's Michelle Payne
Michelle Payne has won a major trophy in her first full year since taking up golf with husband Alan at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club.
She carded an impressive 42 points to win Leighton Ladies Olive Wood Trophy by a five shot margin – and had four shots slashed from her 29-handicap after collecting the silverware from Ladies Captain Lesley Bednarek.
Michelle, who is being coached by Leighton club professional Maurice Campbell, beat 33 other Leighton ladies for the coveted trophy, and could add a second if she wins the forthcoming final of the Ladies foursomes competition .
Runner-up was Norma Stevens-Hack with 37 points, a shot clear of Michelle Plummer and Sandra Bellis, with Gill Ladd heading a chasing pack with 34 points.
The ladies nine-hole competition was won by Barbara Healy with 20 points, a shot clear of Val J Smith, with Jane Parry in third place.
Most Popular
-
1
Leighton boss Bircham hails Lobjoit role in win over Aylesbury Vale
-
2
Leighton United girls take on Finnish counterparts
-
3
Leighton's Stephenson brothers are in terrific form on the golf course
-
4
Future bright for young footballers at Leighton Town with new Development team
-
5
Trophy joy for Leighton Golf Club's Michelle Payne
*Derek Shaw and wife Malgozate won Leighton’s Faulkner Family foursomes competition with a nett 65, a shot clear of Richard and Angela Samuels, with Andrew and Peter Robson in third place with a nett 68, a shot clear of Callum and Ryan Connew.
*Simon Light won Leighton’s August stableford on countback after carding 41 points with club colleague Simon Thornton. Phil Coumbe finished third with 40 points, beating Paul Ahmet and Christian Lester on countback, with Mark Reynolds, George Elford, Colin Jeffery and Abe Plummer heading a chasing pack with 39 points.
*Former Leighton ladies Captain Liz Bagshaw finished runner-up with Marie Bayes and Karen Beagent in the John O’Gaunt Ladies invitation with 99 points, three shots behind the winning team.