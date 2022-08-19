Trophy joy for Leighton Golf Club's Michelle Payne

She carded an impressive 42 points to win Leighton Ladies Olive Wood Trophy by a five shot margin – and had four shots slashed from her 29-handicap after collecting the silverware from Ladies Captain Lesley Bednarek.

Michelle, who is being coached by Leighton club professional Maurice Campbell, beat 33 other Leighton ladies for the coveted trophy, and could add a second if she wins the forthcoming final of the Ladies foursomes competition .

Runner-up was Norma Stevens-Hack with 37 points, a shot clear of Michelle Plummer and Sandra Bellis, with Gill Ladd heading a chasing pack with 34 points.

The ladies nine-hole competition was won by Barbara Healy with 20 points, a shot clear of Val J Smith, with Jane Parry in third place.

*Derek Shaw and wife Malgozate won Leighton’s Faulkner Family foursomes competition with a nett 65, a shot clear of Richard and Angela Samuels, with Andrew and Peter Robson in third place with a nett 68, a shot clear of Callum and Ryan Connew.

*Simon Light won Leighton’s August stableford on countback after carding 41 points with club colleague Simon Thornton. Phil Coumbe finished third with 40 points, beating Paul Ahmet and Christian Lester on countback, with Mark Reynolds, George Elford, Colin Jeffery and Abe Plummer heading a chasing pack with 39 points.