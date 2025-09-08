​Vicki secures Chris Gretton Trophy win at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

Stephanie Howlett presents the Chris Gretton trophy to winner Vicki Pratt.

​Three sharp-shooting ladies tied at the top of the table for a coveted trophy donated in memory of a former Leighton Buzzard Golf Club colleague.

But after a scrutiny of scores to determine who carded the most points over the last nine holes, the Chris Gretton Trophy was presented by Ladies Captain Stephanie Howlett to Vicki Pratt.

Her 41 points secured the verdict over runner-up Gill McDougall, with Alison Shirville third.

Judi Malpass was fourth with 39 points, a shot clear of Ros Miles.

The ladies nine-hole competition was won by Pauline Bell with 20 points.

She finished a shot clear of second-placed Margaret Browning who won the Ladies Past Captain’s Bogey Bisque with a score of +10, beating Liz Bagshaw by four shots.