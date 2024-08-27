Pan Disability Football at Heart of Community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the New Football Season, so why not come along and try our Pan Disability Football.

The Rotary "Yes WeCan" programme and its football partner Leighton Park Rangers are keen to welcome players at U14, U16 and Adults to join its regular sessions for the new season.

Already part of the Rotary/Yes We Canintegrated disability sports programme, the Pan Disability Football provision with partner Leighton Park Rangers is keen to ensure all those with a disability who wish to try football get the opportunity

Players can take part in both non-competitive training and BOBi disability league games.

Join the Fun

Our friendly, welcoming community are supported by FA qualified coaches in a safe training space.

Training is in Leighton Buzzard on Tuesday evenings, with 7 competitive tournaments on Sundays during the season.

Sessions are FREE with kit provided, so why not be part of our centre of excellence in Leighton-Linslade?