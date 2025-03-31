Podium places at the first race of the summer hasler season

Leon Dixon in division 3.

This Sunday the hasler race season started again for Leighton Buzzard Canoe club with racing on the river Cam in Cambridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sunny weather also bought out the punts which makes for interesting racing as you zigzag through the tourists who haven’t learnt to steer their craft yet.

On the 12 mile course, which has 4 portages and 2 turns to navigate on route, division 2 singles was won by Jackie Rayment. While in division 3 Leon Dixon won, followed by Ewan Bates in 6th in his first time in this division having been promoted through the winter races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Divisions 4, 5 and 6 race over an 8 mile course. In division 4 Euan Standen was 2nd while Adam Deri was 8th. In division 5 Mason Hammett managed to recover from a bad start that saw him caught on the ball to come in 2nd. In division 6 Kyle Nel who has recently joined the club, and is more use to South African river racing rather than the tame Cam, won the race. Bethany Goodlad came in 4th followed by Richard Aldis in 5th.

Kyle Nel leading div 6 start.

While in the div 5 doubles Matthew Anderson and Jack Aldis came 5th and in division 6 doubles Amanda Morris and Bryan Handsley came in 5th and followed by Sarjak Gajjar came in 6th and also a time 4 minutes quicker than they did last year.

Divisions 7-9 race over four miles, with a turn not long after the start often making carnage as the boats are grouped close together. In division 7 singles Adam Sandiford came 5th. In division 9 singles Lee Caswell, who was completing his first race and came 1st. He was followed by Charlotte Anderson in 6th place.

In Division 9 doubles Ruby Towle and Sophie Kent were 2nd.