Racers paddle on to the podium at Chemlsford

The start of the under 14 boys race.

The penultimate race in the winter series took place at Chelmsford this weekend, despite the freezing temperatures, and members of Leighton Buzzard Canoe Club were once again out in force and put in some excellent performances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the three-mile course, Ethan Tingay came first in the under 12 boys event and was closely followed by Connor Bates in second place, while in the under 14 boys race Matthew Anderson was second.

Out on the five-mile course, Ewan Bates won the under 16 boys race, with a couple of minutes’ lead over all the other paddlers in his race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, on the eight-mile course, Steve Tingay came second in the veteran men’s event and James Prowse and Betsy Ray came second in the mixed doubles race.

The final race in the series takes place at Leighton Buzzard on the 26th January.