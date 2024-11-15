We go inside Cadbury World featuring Beanmobile ride and 4D chocolate adventure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cadbury World is a famous tourist attraction but what is it really like inside? Here’s video journalist Richard Gullick’s detailed review.

I visited what is arguably Birmingham’s most iconic tourist attraction.

Colin Pitt, Education and Heritage Centre Manager, says: “Why do people come to Cadbury World? They want to find out more about the Cadbury brand, about chocolate, about Bournville. And I’m standing outside a replica of John Cadbury’s shop that was opened in 1824. And our visitors can indulge themselves in history, with chocolate - with Cadbury.”

Cadbury’s chocolate factory here in the model village of Bournville has an important role in the region’s history, as well as in the history of global trade. A family of quakers who cared for the wellbeing of their employees. Eventually setting up shop here just south of Birmingham in 1878, George Cadbury wanted to build a village offering workers an opportunity to leave the crowded city behind and enjoy a better quality of life. It would be impossible to even scratch the surface of how much history exists within these walls, and coming along Cadbury World today offers visitors a glimpse like no other.

As soon as you step foot into Cadbury World, prepare to be transported into the enchanting Aztec Jungle. It’s here that you’ll embark on an extraordinary journey spanning a thousand years. Your adventure continues through the fascinating evolution of chocolate in Europe, leading you right up to the moment where the remarkable Cadbury story begins.

Prepare to be amazed as you discover the intricate process of chocolate manufacturing, with exclusive opportunities for you to engage firsthand. Then you’ll buckle up for the iconic Cadabra ride, where you travel on a Beanmobile through a chocolate wonderland.

As you venture further into Cadbury World, you’ll stumble upon a treasure trove of Cadbury memorabilia - a nostalgic collection that celebrates the rich heritage and legacy of this iconic brand. And outside there’s also more fun interactive experiences including a 4D chocolate adventure. But perhaps the main appeal of Cadbury World is indeed the chocolate itself.

Donna Oluban, Chocolatier, says: “What we do in Cadbury World is we make chocolate, and we make the magic of chocolate come alive. And people can learn a little bit about the history of chocolate while they’re coming around visiting the attraction.

“It’s popular with all ages, so from your little toddlers, right up to your older people. So yeah, everyone loves coming to Cadbury World. They’re always really happy to come around because it’s a bit of a magical place really, isn’t it? As soon as they come round they can smell the chocolate, and that really puts them in the mood!”

Whether you’re a self-proclaimed choco-holic or history buff, this tour takes you on an amazing journey, offering the chance to indulge your sweet tooth while discovering the incredible story of Cadbury.