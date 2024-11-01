Watch as female builder Heather Walker defies gender norms by working in the male-dominated construction industry, as she comments on both the positives and its challenges.

A female builder is defying gender norms by working in the male-dominated industry.

Heather Walker, 26, joined the family trade at the age of 22 after struggling to find work as a personal trainer during the COVID pandemic.

What was meant to be a short-term job has turned into four years of hard work and growth - following in the footsteps of five generations before her.

Heather works alongside her father John Walker, 57, the director of TV Nix Builders - a company established in 1925 by her great-great-grandfather.

Heather began work as a labourer under her father’s guidance. She learned the ropes by watching him work and helping him out. Now, Heather handles much of the work herself, from plastering to lintel installation.

She has received a wave of support from clients, especially women, who admire her perseverance in the male-dominated field. But says she often feels the need to “prove herself", and also notes the industry’s unique challenges - like finding suitable workwear.

Heather, a ground worker, from Oxton in Nottinghamshire, said: “I feel I have to prove myself a bit more. But I’ve learned to power through, especially because the family business means so much to me.

“Finding clothes that fit for a woman in construction is tough! I’ve spent hours online searching for decent trousers that don’t look like I’m wearing a sack. It’s a real struggle!”

Heather loves working with her father and the pair hope they can transition from construction work to rental business in the future.