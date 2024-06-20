Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The mum of Lancashire teenager Jay Slater who has gone missing on a holiday in Tenerife said his disappearance is “an absolute living nightmare”.

Jay, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, was last heard from on Monday morning as he told a friend he planned to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus, a journey expected to take around 11 hours on foot.

Mum Debbie Duncan flew to Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands on Tuesday morning to search for him. In her first video interview, Jay’s mum told ITV News she feared her son had “been taken against his will”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mother of a British teenager who has gone missing during a holiday in Tenerife said having to search for her son has been “horrendous” | LEP

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘He’s out there somewhere, somebody knows where he is’

“It’s like a dream, like it’s not happening,” she said on Wednesday. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. I just want my baby back”, said an emotional Debbie, fighting back tears. It’s over 48 hours now since he last had any contact with anybody. He’s out there somewhere, or somebody knows where he is. We just need to find my baby.”

Debbie said her son had gone to Tenerife to attend the NRG music festival on the island - his first holiday abroad. She said: “I wish I hadn’t encouraged him to go to this. I should have said: ‘Don’t go to Tenerife.’

“I just think he was probably still in high spirits, buzzing – he’s not known where he is. He’s not known the extent of the long journey that he went on to get up there. And he’s just thought: ‘I’m gonna walk.’ And that’s what apparently he said to the last person he contacted.”

Describing her son, Ms Duncan said: “He’s the life and soul, he’s a beautiful boy.” Speaking to the PA news agency, she said: “It’s just traumatic and it doesn’t feel real. It’s just awful, it’s horrendous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he’s been taken against his will with what’s been said, but it’s in the hands of the police. He’s just a great person who everyone wanted to be with. He’s good looking, he’s a popular boy.”

Jay Slater's last known location in the mountainous area of Rural de Teno Park in Tenerife | OpenStreetMaps

She added that the police leading the search had been “very good”. Jay’s friend Lucy – who had gone to the island with him to attend the NRG music festival – told the media he had gone to stay with people he had met on holiday after a night out.