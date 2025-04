NHS worker wins £1M after putting his lottery tickets under a lucky shamrock stone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An NHS worker has spoken about finding out he was a millionaire on New Year's Eve, just before midnight, after he put his tickets under a shamrock stone for good luck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A NHS worker has scooped a huge £1 million lottery win after putting his tickets under his lucky stone.

Andy Hornsby, 56, said he had a ‘funny feeling’ about the EuroMillions draw on New Year’s Eve, so decided to buy two lucky dip tickets, despite not usually playing the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he got home, Andy put his tickets under the lucky shamrock stone he and his fiancée, Mandy, keep on their mantelpiece for good luck.

Lottery winner Andy Hornsby. | The National Lottery / SWNS

Minutes before the new year began, the medical delivery driver checked his tickets to find out he was a millionaire.

After confirming his win over the phone on New Year’s Day, Andy, who doesn’t plan on quitting his job of 10 years, immediately told his colleagues.

After years of renting, Andy and Mandy, who are getting married in May, have now had an offer accepted on a bungalow. The couple have also purchased a Volkswagen Campervan to travel around the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy, from Redcar, said: “My partner thought she’d missed midnight when she walked into the lounge to hear us all cheering, but instead of saying ‘Happy New Year’, I said ‘I think we’re millionaires’ to which she replied, ‘don’t be so stupid’!

“The rest of the evening is a blur, I don’t think we even wished anyone a Happy New Year, as we just checked and rechecked the ticket. It was so surreal, we couldn’t help but laugh as the news slowly settled in. My partner’s biggest concern was that I’d spend it all in B&M!

“I can’t wait to pack up the camper on a Friday night, with our beloved dog, Bella, on board, and hit the open road for the weekend.

“I’m also going to help my stepdaughter onto the property ladder, in fact the offer on her new home has just been accepted so the race is on to see who is in first! She was there when the win was discovered and it’s brilliant to be in the position to help her to start her adult life with this extra step up.”