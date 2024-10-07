Winter fuel payment: Protesters shout “Shame on you!” as they attend rally against cuts outside Parliament

By Jessica Martin
Published 7th Oct 2024, 17:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch the moment protesters shout “Shame on you!” as they attend a rally against winter fuel cuts outside Parliament - with one man saying, “The government seems to be going out of its way to annoy older people”.

Protesters congregated for a rally against the winter fuel payment cuts outside Parliament today (October 7).

The government says they are cutting winter fuel payments for 10 million pensioners, a one-off £200 or £300 payment to help with heating costs, to fix a £22bn black hole in the public finances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One protester, speaking as she held a Disney ‘Frozen’ placard with an image of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, said: “I want Keir Starmer to let it go, what he’s done to pensioners. When we’re pensioners and we expect to be rewarded because that’s what the NHS told us when we started work in the 70s, ‘you get rubbish money now, but you will be rewarded in your old age’ it’s just not happened.”

Protester speaks at winter fuel cuts rally.Protester speaks at winter fuel cuts rally.
Protester speaks at winter fuel cuts rally. | National World Local TV

Another said: “I can’t understand why just behind us [Parliament] they pay pensioners £350 per day to sign a register and they're taking away £200 per year from the pensioner. This is a Labour government, it seems to be going out of its way to annoy older people”.

Related topics:ParliamentKeir StarmerNHSLabourPensionerWorkGovernment

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice