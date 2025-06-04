The lawsuit alleges that Meta knew that their services allowed for unauthorized use of the rapper’s works.

Meta have found themselves at odds with another musician this week.

Eminem is suing the company over what he and his team believe are multiple copyright infringements on Meta platforms.

The filing to seeking £80.6 million in damages after 243 songs were infringed upon.

The filing, made by Eminem’s Eight Mile Style, alleges that Meta, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, gave users access to tools that “allow and encourage its users to steal” the artist’s work for content 'without proper attribution or license.'

The lawsuit, seeking £80.6 million in damages, not only argues continued infringements of Eminem’s work but also Meta's 'knowing' violations of his copyright. The filing claims the copyrights of 243 of his songs were infringed upon.

Eminem PIC: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The filing specifically cited Meta’s Original Audio and Reels services, stating that Meta knew these services allowed for the “unauthorized storage, reproduction and exploitation” of Eminem's original compositions.

Therefore, Eminem and his team are seeking to recoup losses due to “the diminished value of the copyrights by Defendants' theft of them, lost profits, and Defendants' profits attributable to the infringement”.

The lawsuit stipulated that if the value couldn't be agreed upon, Eminem should receive the maximum statutory damages: $150,000 (£111,000) for each of the 243 songs on Meta's three platforms, amounting to over $100 million.

Meta has faced numerous other copyright infringement claims from various artists and music rights holders over the years, as platforms like Facebook and Instagram heavily rely on user-generated content that often includes copyrighted music.

In 2022, Swedish music company Epidemic Sound sued Meta for at least $142 million, alleging that Meta platforms (Facebook and Instagram) hosted thousands of its tracks without licenses, resulting in billions of illegal views.

