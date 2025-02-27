This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Five looks to be joining the great nostalgia trip of 2025 🎶🎤⏲

Ninetines boy band Five have confirmed they are set to reunite in 2025.

The band teased the new over the last week, including Abz Love confirming his return to the band.

The group are set to hit the road from October 2025.

2025 seems to be the year of reunions, with Oasis , Sugababes and many more reforming ahead of the summer; and after a week of speculation, one more joins the list.

Five , the boy band known for their chart success with songs such as Keep On Movin’ and Slam Dunk (Da Funk) , have confirmed that all five members of the band will be touring throughout the UK later this year!

Five are set to reform and tour the UK in late 2025. | Getty Images

The band’s official Instagram posted a video last week from London’s Euston Station featuring the lyrics to Keep On Movin’ displayed on a ticker board, captioned with the same “27.02.25 Loading…” message. However as of this morning (February 27), the band posted and pinned their announcement on X (formerly Twitter.)

The message reads: “It’s true, the five of us are reuniting for a tour across the UK! This has been a long time coming and it really feels right for all of us now – 25 years on and we’re so ready for it.”

Eagle-eyed fans uncovered a newly registered company— All Five Ltd —listing all five original members as directors, hinting that behind-the-scenes plans are well underway, while the band members have wiped their social media profiles, a move often associated with rebrands, new album cycles, or major announcements.

But the biggest clue came from Richard Breen, better known as Abz Love , who took to social media to write: “As of today I am once again a member of @itsfiveofficial. Thank you to all the fans who support us, I love you all."

Where are Five touring in the United Kingdom in 2025?

Five are set to perform at the following locations on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Five on tour in the UK in 2025?

Presale tickets are available now by signing up through Five’s official website, with general sales set to commence through Ticketmaster UK in due course.

Will you be going to see Five on their reunion tour in 2025? Let us know your thoughts on this latest reunion by leaving a comment down below.