Music in the Park returns to Leighton Buzzard - but make sure you reserve your space in advance

Music in the Park returns to Parson’s Close Recreation Ground on Sunday, June 6 following a year of virtual performances.

The Mayor of Leighton-Linslade Cllr Farzana Kharawala will officially open the summer of music concerts at 3pm when Chiltern Hills Brass will delight with renditions of popular and classic tunes to bring the sound of live music back to the park.

To ensure the safety of those attending, a free reservation is required to attend the concerts this year. Reservations can be made for individuals, groups of up to 6 people or two households where space will be provided to ensure each group is able to enjoy the concert socially distanced from other groups.

Music in the Park. (2019 image)

Reservations can be made for groups of up to six via the town council's reservations site (www.ticketsource.co.uk/leighton-linslade) where free reservations will be released two weeks prior to each concert taking place.

For those without internet access or those wishing to make a reservation for a two household bubble larger than 6, a telephone reservation service will operate Monday to Friday, 2pm-4pm and can be contacted on 01525 631911.

Audience members should bring their own chairs for the concerts as benches within the park and seating from the town council will be unavailable. Refreshments and fully accessible toilet facilities are available from the Café in the Park kiosk.