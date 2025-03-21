Three of the biggest names in the WWE are set to confront each other live and in living colour in Italy tonight!

WWE Smackdown is live from Bologna, Italy this evening.

Among the announced segments includes what is set to be a terse series of exchanges between CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Here’s what has been announced for this evening episode on Netflix, and what time the episode airs in the UK.

With three heated rivals under one roof, a woman obsessed with revenge after being attacked backstage and Chelsea Green’s personal security setting up roadblocks for a potential challenger to the WWE Women’s United State Champion, the path to Las Vegas for Wrestlemania 41 has become even more intriguing.

WWE Smackdown comes after John Cena’s long-awaited return after his turn to villainy at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto on WWE Raw earlier in the week. Explaining that he has given everything to the fans only to be booed for most of his 25 year career, he finally accepted the relationship was “toxic” and we were all dumped by him.

That led to Cody Rhodes coming out to address Cena, stating that the only reason fans have him hell for 25 years is that we all knew he had the mentality to take it - but as Cena rationalised, he wanted to do something nice for us on his retirement tour but we don’t know what we had, so why should he care what we think anymore?

Will the confrontation between CM Punk , Seth Rollins and a returning Roman Reigns on the blue brand spark as much drama and intrigue as Cena and Rhodes managed to?

Only one way to find out - by tuning in at the correct time on Netflix in the United Kingdom this evening.

What has been announced for WWE Smackdown - March 21 2025?

Roman Reigns has some explaining to do to both CM Punk and Seth Rollins after involving himself in their cage match two weeks ago on WWE Raw. | WWE

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk set to collide in Bologna?

Following his explosive return on Raw, where he disrupted the Steel Cage Match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk, Roman Reigns is set to appear on SmackDown in Bologna, Italy.

This development has sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe, as Reigns' actions have reignited the intense rivalry between these three top Superstars that almost boiled over completely at the 2025 Royal Rumble .

In response to Reigns' attack, both Seth Rollins and CM Punk are confirmed to be present on Friday night's SmackDown. Their presence sets the stage for a potentially volatile confrontation, as they seek answers and retribution from The Tribal Chief.

Jade Cargill v Liv Morgan

Jade Cargill is set to make her return to in-ring competition on SmackDown, facing off against Liv Morgan .

This match comes after a heated exchange where Cargill refused to apologize to Morgan, who had been falsely accused of attacking her. Cargill's powerful presence and dominant style make her a formidable opponent for anyone on the roster.

Morgan, who was falsely accused of attacking Cargill, now looks to prove herself in this singles match, but will the fury of Cargill overwhelm the former women’s champion?

Jacob Fatu v Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu are set to clash once again on SmackDown, continuing their intense rivalry. Their previous encounters have been nothing short of destructive, and this rematch promises to deliver more of the same.

This match pits two of the most physically imposing wrestlers in the company against one another. The rivalry between these two has been building for weeks, and this match looks to be the next chapter in their ongoing saga and two titans collide.

Zelina Vega v Piper Niven

Zelina Vega has her sights set on Chelsea Green's Women's United States Championship. However, she must first overcome the challenge of Piper Niven, a key member of The Green Regime.

Piper Niven will be looking to stop Zelina Vega in her tracks. Niven will be looking to protect the integrity of the Green Regime, and to help keep the title within their grasp - but will Vega upset Green’s personal security?

What time is WWE Smackdown on Netflix in the UK this evening?

With the WWE currently on their European tour, it means a change once again in what time WWE Smackdown airs in the UK on Netflix this evening. Viewers in the country should be logging into Netflix ahead of the show’s start at 7pm GMT this evening.

Where are the WWE set to tour on the Road to Clash in Paris in 2025?

Cody Rhodes and the stars of the WWE are set to return to the UK in August 2025 - including a TV taping in Birmingham. | Getty Images

As previously reported, the WWE are set to have their first Premium Live Event in Paris later this year, with Clash in Paris set to take place at La Defense Arena in August 31 2025 - and with it comes a return to the UK as part of their Road to Clash in Paris tour.

The WWE are set to come to the following venues in the United Kingdom, including a taping of Monday Night Raw live from Birmingham as part of the proceedings.

WWE Road to Clash in Paris UK dates:

August 23 2025: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

August 24 2025: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

August 25 2025: bp pulse live, Birmingham (Monday Night Raw taping)

August 26 2026: AO Arena, Manchester

August 27 2025: First Direct Arena, Leeds

August 29 2025: Utlita Arena, Cardiff

Pre-sale opportunities for all the upcoming UK WWE events are available now through the WWE’s official website .

What do you think will happen when CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins face each other tonight on WWE Smackdown - is a triple threat at Wrestlemania 41 on the cards? Make your predictions ahead of this evening’s show by leaving a comment down below.